Govt Facing Biggest Challenge Of Price-hike: Ali Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said the country was facing one of biggest challenge of price-hike in the world as the entire world itself was also in severe grip of the inflation

The country's biggest challenge at the time was price-hike and the government was fully committed to end the situation soon, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the mafia was active to plunder country through different ways as the the big hoarders were involved to disappear wheat and sugar from godowns, just to get their profit.

He said due to relentless efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government the short fall wheat and sugar was met before the time and provided relief to mass at max level.

Ali Zaidi said the PTI have achieved the set goal of taxes and prime minister himself declared assets and paid tax which was due and also set examples for the others member of assembly.

Federal Minister criticized the Sindh government for not appointing single member of opposition in any standing committee as he took two years to pass an ordinance which was reviewed through different committees consisting of opposition parties members also in his ministry.

He lamented that the corruption has been part of our society which has to be root it out as early as possible.

