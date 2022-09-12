Govt facing enormous challenges due to heavy rains, floods: Dharejo

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, on Monday, said that provincial government was facing enormous challenges due to heavy rains and flash floods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, on Monday, said that provincial government was facing enormous challenges due to heavy rains and flash floods.

The minister in a statement issued here said that Sindh government was engaged in rescue and relief of disaster stricken people in the first phase while attention would be paid in the second phase to the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Unprecedented heavy rains in Sindh affected almost all the districts of Sindh but some of them have been affected severely, he said adding that the provincial government was helping the flood victims according to its resources and food, mosquito nets and medicines were being provided to them.

He said that PPP Sindh government on the directives of its chairman was engaged in relief work day and night.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Islamic countries and the world for helping the flood victims and also admired the passion of people of Pakistan for helping flood victims.

Dharijo said that Pakistanis are a courageous nation and nation could deal with the challenge only through national unity.