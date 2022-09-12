UrduPoint.com

Govt Facing Enormous Challenges Due To Heavy Rains, Floods: Dharejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Govt facing enormous challenges due to heavy rains, floods: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, on Monday, said that provincial government was facing enormous challenges due to heavy rains and flash floods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, on Monday, said that provincial government was facing enormous challenges due to heavy rains and flash floods.

The minister in a statement issued here said that Sindh government was engaged in rescue and relief of disaster stricken people in the first phase while attention would be paid in the second phase to the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Unprecedented heavy rains in Sindh affected almost all the districts of Sindh but some of them have been affected severely, he said adding that the provincial government was helping the flood victims according to its resources and food, mosquito nets and medicines were being provided to them.

He said that PPP Sindh government on the directives of its chairman was engaged in relief work day and night.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Islamic countries and the world for helping the flood victims and also admired the passion of people of Pakistan for helping flood victims.

Dharijo said that Pakistanis are a courageous nation and nation could deal with the challenge only through national unity.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Flood All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan notification's sus ..

Election Commission of Pakistan notification's suspension limited to one MNA: Is ..

2 minutes ago
 Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETP ..

Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETPB, reviews its performance

2 minutes ago
 Germany to Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies t ..

Germany to Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies to Kiev - Chancellor

2 minutes ago
 Minister directs to start beautification work in c ..

Minister directs to start beautification work in city Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security ..

Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security situation in province

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood vi ..

LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood victims in Manjhand area

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.