Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop spread of Coronavirus: Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif says this is not suitable time for politics as every should be united in fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) The PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the situation would not have deteriorated in the country if the protocols had been followed.

He said the outbreak would not have happened in Pakistan if proper testing, quarantine and isolation centers had timely been established. He expressed these views while talking to the media through a video link.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said now was not the time to do politics as the entire nation needed to come together to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He also expressed solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones due to the virus.

He stated that the cases of Coronavirus had increased to high numbers as an inmate was identified as Coronavirus patient in Lahore’s camp jail. “I was in London with Nawaz Sharif who asked me to go to Pakistan at this difficult time,” said shehbaz Sharif.

“We need to come together at this time to defeat the virus. The political leadership had called for a lockdown but it did not happen,” he said, adding that it was good to see the provinces taking action and enforcing the lockdown.

He also appreciated the Punjab government’s step of locking down the province.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that it need of the hour that they should be united against this crisis.

“I believe we will defeat this Coronavirus challenge,” he added.

However, he said that there was no cure for this disease yet, which is why they should take precautions and be responsible. “I just ask the citizens to cooperate with the government in this fight against Coronavirus,” he added.

Everyone, he said, should follow the guidelines given to them. “I also ask my party workers to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during this time,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He also gave suggestion to Prime Minister Imran Khan to summon a session of the Council of Common Interests to address the issue.

“Doctors' salary should also be increased and during this time we can save around Rs80 billion if we decrease the interest rate and divert the savings towards initiatives to combat the virus,” said the former Punjab Chief Minister.

He also asked the government to defer up to Rs5,000 electricity bills and Rs2,000 gas bills as people do not have the resources to pay. He also lauded the role of media, saying that it was great work as the media kept people updated and informed.

“An effective campaign was need of the hour,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the government should seek the help of media in this campaign.

He said the nation faced many challenges in the past like earthquake.

“The same unity we need which we had in the past to defeat this pandemic,” he added.