Govt, FAO join hands in Living Indus project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working on a project 'Living Indus' with the government of Pakistan to protect the Indus Basin from environmental degradation and anthropogenic activities.

This was stated by FAO Representative Florence Rolle while speaking in a program of newly launched English Channel of Radio Pakistan Planet-FM 87.6, said a news release issued here on Friday.

She said Indus Basin has significant importance in people's lives as well as biodiversity of the country, including socio-economic and cultural activities of the people.

The FAO representative said Pakistan was rich in biodiversity and all stakeholders need to play their role for its conservation. She called for concrete steps to preserve water and land resources in the country.

Highlighting the significance of research in the agriculture sector, the FAO representative underscored the need for reforms in the agriculture sector to enhance efficiency and productivity. About FAO's efforts in flood affected areas of Pakistan, Florence Rolle said the organization was providing Rabi packages to farmers for wheat cultivation, vaccines for livestock and feed for cattle.