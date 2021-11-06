Govt fighting against cartels in various sectors: Jamshed Cheema

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Friday said the government was fighting against different cartels established in previous regimes including sugar mafia which would be culminated soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Friday said the government was fighting against different cartels established in previous regimes including sugar mafia which would be culminated soon.

Talking to a private news channel he said, this was the only government which took action against cartels, mafias and corrupt elements in the country.

Pakistan alone is not facing the inflation, but is a global phenomenon after a hard hit of pandemic, he said the government is making all out efforts to reduce inflation as Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a huge relief economic package for poor people.

He apprised the Punjab government for prompt payments to farmers and packages to farmers helping to enhance crops yields in the province.

He asked other parties to focus on people's problems in the province rather than criticizing government, so that people can have better ways and opportunities.