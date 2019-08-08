UrduPoint.com
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that the government was fighting the case of Kashmir on international forum.

He expressed these views while addressing an Independence Day ceremony at a girls college.

He condemned brutal violence of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that the government was focusing on improving the health and educations sectors.

Later, students presented national songs and plays regarding the Independence Day celebrations.

