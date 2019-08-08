Govt Fighting Kashmir Issue On Int'l Forum: Minister
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:40 PM
Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that the government was fighting the case of Kashmir on international forum
He expressed these views while addressing an Independence Day ceremony at a girls college.
He condemned brutal violence of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.
The minister said that the government was focusing on improving the health and educations sectors.
Later, students presented national songs and plays regarding the Independence Day celebrations.