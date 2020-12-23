Govt files petition in SC seeking opinion on open ballot in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday filed a reference in Supreme Court (SC) through Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan seeking opinion on open ballot in the Senate elections.

The reference was approved by the president under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The government had sought opinion of the apex court regarding holding the elections using open ballot/show of hands.

The government had sought court's opinion on amending Section 122(6) of the Election Act, 2017 without amending the Constitution.

According to the reference, nature of the elections and the way it was conducted had not been clearly mentioned in the Constitution.

The election for the Senate was conducted in accordance with the Election Act of 2017, it stated and asked if it was possible to introduce the idea of open-balloting in the Senate.

The process of open balloting instead of secret balloting would bring transparency to the Senate elections as secret balloting lead to corruption among the parliamentarians, it added.