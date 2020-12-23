UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Files Petition In SC Seeking Opinion On Open Ballot In Senate Elections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Govt files petition in SC seeking opinion on open ballot in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday filed a reference in Supreme Court (SC) through Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan seeking opinion on open ballot in the Senate elections.

The reference was approved by the president under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The government had sought opinion of the apex court regarding holding the elections using open ballot/show of hands.

The government had sought court's opinion on amending Section 122(6) of the Election Act, 2017 without amending the Constitution.

According to the reference, nature of the elections and the way it was conducted had not been clearly mentioned in the Constitution.

The election for the Senate was conducted in accordance with the Election Act of 2017, it stated and asked if it was possible to introduce the idea of open-balloting in the Senate.

The process of open balloting instead of secret balloting would bring transparency to the Senate elections as secret balloting lead to corruption among the parliamentarians, it added.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Supreme Court Lead 2017 Government Court

Recent Stories

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

7 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

21 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.