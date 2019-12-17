UrduPoint.com
Govt Files Plea In LHC To Nominate More Accused In High Treason Case

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday has filed a plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting to name more accused in high-level treason case against former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday has filed a plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting to name more accused in high-level treason case against former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf.During the proceedings on a petition against formation of special court to hear treason case, the prosecutor lawyer said that the government party wants to nominate former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, Abdul Majeed Dogar, Zahid Hamid and ex-president Pervez Musharraf's companions in the case.The trial of all the accused on the same time is necessary, he added.Justice Shahid Kareem remarked that the court was due to record final arguments in the case today but new pleas are being submitted.Meanwhile, Justice Nazar Akbar asked about the evidence against those named by the government as accused over which, the prosecutor said that investigation would be launched after filing of the petition.

On the other hand, Musharraf's lawyer said that the decision can't be announced in any case without fulfilling legal requirements.

We cannot hear the case on assumptions only, the court told.Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the interior ministry's petition and barred the special court from pronouncing the reserved verdict against Musharraf that was decided to be announced on December 17.It is to be mentioned here that ex-president is facing treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007.He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted by a special court in March 2014, but he left for Dubai in 2016 to "seek medical treatment" and has not returned since.

