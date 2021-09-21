Govt. files review petition in sacked employees' case: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that government had moved a review petition before the Supreme Court with request to review its earlier decision over Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2020.

The minister expressed the hope that the apex Court would review its decision and grant relief to the thousands of sacked employees.

Replying to a matter raised by the lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party, he said it could not be moved in the house as the issue was sub-judice.

The minister said that he, along with Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, had held two meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard, adding, PM Khan directed them for seeking a review in this case.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said thousands of people were expelled from Pakistan International Assembly and Pakistan Steel Mill.

He said load-shedding ended during the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) government and public transport and infrastructure was also developed in its tenure.

Responding to a statement of treasury bench member, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted in Iqama case and not in the Panama issue.

Minister National Assembly Khawaja Asif said resolution should be adopted to give relief to the sacked employees.

Responding to his assertion, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said all these employees were removed during PML-N government, but now their legislators were pretending to sympathize with them on the issue.