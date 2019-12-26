Govt files review petition in service extension case

The government on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the judgment related to service tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The government on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the judgment related to service tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The petition prayed the court to constitute a larger bench to hear the case and conduct in-camera proceedings of the matter.

It stated that the court had not viewed some legal points in its verdict in army chief re-appointment/extension case.

It pointed out that the Supreme Court had also been giving extension to the services of ad-hoc and additional judges in the past.

It prayed that the court should have viewed the judges' extension decisions in its judgment related army chief service. The top court's decision had limited the power of executive, the petition said, adding it was the authority of prime minister to decide tenure of an army chief.

The petition said that it was not necessary for the executive to mention the term of an army chief in accordance of the law as army was a security institution and country's affairs were associated with it (security). Only the Prime Minister was authorized to decide the tenure of army chief, it added.

It prayed the top court to review its short order dated November 28, as well as the detailed judgment dated December 16, in army chief's re-appointment case.

It may be mentioned that the apex court had ordered the government to introduce legislations within a time of six month to fix the tenure of an armychief. The court, however, had accepted the re-appointment of COASGen. Qamar Javed Bajwa conditionally in its judgment.