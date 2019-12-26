UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Files Review Petition In Service Extension Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Govt files review petition in service extension case

The government on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the judgment related to service tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The government on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the judgment related to service tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The petition prayed the court to constitute a larger bench to hear the case and conduct in-camera proceedings of the matter.

It stated that the court had not viewed some legal points in its verdict in army chief re-appointment/extension case.

It pointed out that the Supreme Court had also been giving extension to the services of ad-hoc and additional judges in the past.

It prayed that the court should have viewed the judges' extension decisions in its judgment related army chief service. The top court's decision had limited the power of executive, the petition said, adding it was the authority of prime minister to decide tenure of an army chief.

The petition said that it was not necessary for the executive to mention the term of an army chief in accordance of the law as army was a security institution and country's affairs were associated with it (security). Only the Prime Minister was authorized to decide the tenure of army chief, it added.

It prayed the top court to review its short order dated November 28, as well as the detailed judgment dated December 16, in army chief's re-appointment case.

It may be mentioned that the apex court had ordered the government to introduce legislations within a time of six month to fix the tenure of an armychief. The court, however, had accepted the re-appointment of COASGen. Qamar Javed Bajwa conditionally in its judgment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa May November December Government Top Court

Recent Stories

UK Border Force Brings at Least 15 Suspected Migra ..

3 minutes ago

Shahid Hussain assumes charge as acting president ..

3 minutes ago

China's Envoy Says EU Plans to Restrict Chinese Co ..

11 minutes ago

Creation of Pakistan great kindness of Jinnah on M ..

5 minutes ago

Gas leakage blast in MMC Mardan injuries two child ..

5 minutes ago

Italy's education minister quits over lack of fund ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.