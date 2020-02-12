Govt finalizes arrangements for Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

President Erdogan will arrive today night at Noor Khan Airbase where Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to receive him.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) The government is all set to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as all required arrangements have been finalized for his two-day official today.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss different matters, especially about Muslim Ummah. Botht he leaders will focus Kashmir issue as well as US peace plan for the middle east. President Erdogan is also scheduled to meet President Arif Alvi during his visit to Pakistan.