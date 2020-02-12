UrduPoint.com
Govt Finalizes Arrangements For Turkish President’s Visit To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Govt finalizes arrangements for Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan

President Erdogan will arrive today night at Noor Khan Airbase where Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to receive him.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) The government is all set to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as all required arrangements have been finalized for his two-day official today.

According to the official sources, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan will come to Pakistan on two-day official visit from Feb 12 to 14.

“Turkish President will arrive today night at Noor Khan Airbase,” said the sources, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to receive him at the base.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss different matters, especially about Muslim Ummah. Botht he leaders will focus Kashmir issue as well as US peace plan for the middle east. President Erdogan is also scheduled to meet President Arif Alvi during his visit to Pakistan.

