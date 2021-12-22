UrduPoint.com

Govt Finalizes Comprehensive Plan To Address Inflation: Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:48 PM

Govt finalizes comprehensive plan to address inflation: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi said on Wednesday that the incumbent government has finalized a comprehensive plan to address issue of inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi said on Wednesday that the incumbent government has finalized a comprehensive plan to address issue of inflation.

The government would offer huge subsidy to weak and needy sections of the society and it would help overcoming inflation.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was nationwide party.

PTI is a representative party of all provinces. PTI has proved its superiority in almost all provinces. The government, under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran, was heading towards Islamic welfare state.

He said, incumbent government introduced mega project of Ehsas Programme to facilitate the poor segment of the society.

