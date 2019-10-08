Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government had finalized a restructuring plan for Radio Pakistan in line with the modern times requirements

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Radio Station, she said the outmoded analogue system would be replaced with the digital one as the technological mismatch at present had lessened Radio Pakistan's effectiveness.

Dr Firdous said as the radio had more outreach than the electronic and print media, therefore, the replacement of old equipment would be the government's priority.

Referring to her meeting with the trade union members of the Lahore station, she said she had taken the union representatives into confidence on the restructuring. Both the Information Ministry and the trade union were on the same page today, she added.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted reforms in the institutions in order to improve their performance and effectiveness.

Radio Pakistan, she said, was in a precarious situation. It was facing a financial crunch and the government had recently paid Rs 700 million to the radio employees on account of salary and pension.

About the outreach, she said radio was an effective medium of information. The Radio Pakistan's broadcast were even listened to by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir despite information embargo by the Indian government, she added.

She said the Radio Station Mirpur was damaged during the recent earthquake and temporary arrangements had been made in a container to continue the transmission.

The special assistant said efforts were being made for capacity building and training of the employees to make them a precious asset for the organization.

She said after taking charge of the office, she tried to resolve all the outstanding issues of Radio Pakistan and Rs 140 million was paid to it to clear the dues of artists and pending medical bills of the employees.

Responding to questions, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had embarked on China visit to felicitate the Chinese people on their 70th National Day and learn how China made tremendous progress.

China, she said, had made an effective and efficient strategy to overcome poverty which yielded positive results.

The special assistant said some elements were propagating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an impediment in the national progress. An impartial accountability had never hindered development of a country as evident from China, where some 400 corrupt were taken to task.

Transparency in societies ensured rule of law, she added.

To another question, she said China had brought 700 million people out of the vicious circle of poverty during the last 30 years as it invested in the human resource.

Dr Firdous said Radio Pakistan had collaborated with China Radio under the CPEC and started transmission in the Chinese language at its Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad stations .

About the Kashmir diplomacy, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the true ambassador of Kashmiri people. He held some 120 meetings with foreign leaders during his New York visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly session, she added.

"The prime minister told the world leaders that the Kashmir freedom movement is for the right to self-determination and not terrorism," she added.

To a question, Dr Firdous said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was suffering from mania for being out of power after being rejected by the voters.

The government, she said, was not wary of the long march /sit-in call of the Maluana, who wanted to bring students of religious seminaries on the roads.

She said it was time for all the political leadership to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, promote tourism and Kartarpur Corridor rather than venturing for long-marches against the government.