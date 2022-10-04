UrduPoint.com

Govt Finalizes Strategy To Deal With PTI's Long March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Govt finalizes strategy to deal with PTI's long march

The Federal Government on Tuesday finalized a comprehensive strategy to deal with the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Government on Tuesday finalized a comprehensive strategy to deal with the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards Islamabad.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan okayed the strategy while chairing an in-camera meeting attended by Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Frontier Corps Commandant Salahuddin Mehsud, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus and Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir, and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was told that around 20,000 people were expected to participate in the long march. It was decided to engage the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC to ensure law and order in the Federal Capital during the long march.

It was also decided to hand over the security of public buildings and Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army, which would be deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The meeting resolved that the long march would not be allowed to enter the Federal Capital at any cost, and authorized the relevant departments for taking action against the individuals and organizations which were providing logistical and financial support to the PTI for their march.

Another decision to impose a complete ban on carrying weapon was also taken during the meeting.

It was also decided that the action would be taken against the federal employees who planned to support the PTI's long march.

Directives were issued to ensure freedom of movement and functioning of educational institutions during the long march.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Rangers Police Law And Order Long March Rana SanaUllah Red Zone Nasir March Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Greece, Cyprus Drop Opposition to EU's Russian Oil ..

Greece, Cyprus Drop Opposition to EU's Russian Oil Price Cap - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali, Tayyab Tahir centuries hand Central Pun ..

Azhar Ali, Tayyab Tahir centuries hand Central Punjab strong 232-run lead over B ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to offer oil, gas blocks for bidding: Sen ..

Pakistan to offer oil, gas blocks for bidding: Senate told

5 minutes ago
 Malian Su-25 Aircraft Crashes at Gao Airport Killi ..

Malian Su-25 Aircraft Crashes at Gao Airport Killing One Person - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan terms Article 62(1)(f) a ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan terms Article 62(1)(f) as draconian law

10 minutes ago
 Administration sets up stalls of milled flour

Administration sets up stalls of milled flour

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.