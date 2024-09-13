Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

(@Abdulla99267510)

New areas which will come under irrigation after completion of dams would be 436,934 acres.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2024) The National Assembly was informed on Friday that the federal government is financing construction of 32 dams during the current fiscal year of 2024-25.

Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik told the House during Question Hour that once completed, these projects would have a capacity to store about 8,429,288 acre feet of water.

The new areas which would come under irrigation after completion of the dams would be 436,934 acres.

Musadik Malik informed the House that each province is getting its water share. He said a contract has also been awarded for installation of an automatic telemetry system to end water related disputes among the provinces.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told the House that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to train nurses as per the international standards.

He said this will enable Pakistan to meet demand of nurses both at home and abroad.

Taking the floor, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed regret that during the meeting of special committee formed by the Speaker, PTI leaders reiterated their grievances, which had already been discussed in the House.

The Federal Minister said the members from both sides of the house condemned the incident that took place in the parliament house.

He recalled that the PML-N leaders were victimized during the tenure of PTI. He said the PTI should reflect on its past and seek apology.

The National Assembly today passed the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024.

It was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again tomorrow at three pm.