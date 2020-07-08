Govt firm in its commitment to protect rights of minorities: Shireen Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Wednesday assured that the government was firm in its commitment to protect rights of minorities as enshrined in the law and constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, she said the minorities had their rights protected in the law and constitution of Pakistan as per the international conventions.

She condemned those who were posting caricatures on social media to make fun of other religions and warned of action against them. She said she would report back on the issue to the house.

She said the government's vision about rights of minorities was that of Quaid e Azam.

The minister said the government had raised the issue with the European Union whenever steps were taken against the cultural norms of Muslims, adding so it was not appropriate for anybody in Pakistan to act against minorities.

The government had always raised its voice against the mistreatment of Muslims in India, Kashmir and Palestine, she stressed.

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League(N) in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said India was committing atrocities against Kashmiris and its Muslim population in the last few months.

He drew attention to the social media campaign against the minorities and said Pakistan was created on the principle of protection of minorities.

There was a time in the 1970s when Pakistan was a tolerant a country, he said, adding he once himself offered prayers in a church in New York.

He said it was guaranteed in the constitution that every citizen had fundamental rights in the country.

He said the vision of Quaid e Azam was about giving a sense of security to minorities.

Naveed Qamar endorsed the views of Khawaja Asif and said regardless of religion and creed, every citizen should be treated equally.