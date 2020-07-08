UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Firm In Its Commitment To Protect Rights Of Minorities: Shireen Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:29 PM

Govt firm in its commitment to protect rights of minorities: Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Wednesday assured that the government was firm in its commitment to protect rights of minorities as enshrined in the law and constitution of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Wednesday assured that the government was firm in its commitment to protect rights of minorities as enshrined in the law and constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, she said the minorities had their rights protected in the law and constitution of Pakistan as per the international conventions.

She condemned those who were posting caricatures on social media to make fun of other religions and warned of action against them. She said she would report back on the issue to the house.

She said the government's vision about rights of minorities was that of Quaid e Azam.

The minister said the government had raised the issue with the European Union whenever steps were taken against the cultural norms of Muslims, adding so it was not appropriate for anybody in Pakistan to act against minorities.

The government had always raised its voice against the mistreatment of Muslims in India, Kashmir and Palestine, she stressed.

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League(N) in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said India was committing atrocities against Kashmiris and its Muslim population in the last few months.

He drew attention to the social media campaign against the minorities and said Pakistan was created on the principle of protection of minorities.

There was a time in the 1970s when Pakistan was a tolerant a country, he said, adding he once himself offered prayers in a church in New York.

He said it was guaranteed in the constitution that every citizen had fundamental rights in the country.

He said the vision of Quaid e Azam was about giving a sense of security to minorities.

Naveed Qamar endorsed the views of Khawaja Asif and said regardless of religion and creed, every citizen should be treated equally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Palestine Quaid E Azam Social Media Khawaja Asif European Union New York Church Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.