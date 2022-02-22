Govt firm to achieve "Green and Clean Pakistan" goal: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday said government was firm to achieve goal of clean and green Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Provincial Secretary for Forest and Wildlife Dosteen Khan Jamaldini.

The governor Balochistan said participation of Pakistan Boy Scouts in today's tree planting campaign was commendable, adding, besides planting new plants protection of old trees was also our responsibility.

He said countries like Pakistan needed help and guidance of international agencies to ensure protection of forests and wildlife and provision of modern machinery.

He said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Imran Pakistan's billion Tree Tsunami Project had also been praised by Pakistan's international environmental organizations.

Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha started a tree planting campaign by planting trees in the premises of Governor House. Provincial Secretary Dostin Khan Jamaldini, Chief Conservator Zaigham Ali, Syed Ghulam Muhammad, Quetta Conservator Niaz Kakar, Muhammad Aslam Shahwani and Nasir Shah were also present on the occasion.