UrduPoint.com

Govt Firm To Achieve "Green And Clean Pakistan" Goal: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Govt firm to achieve "Green and Clean Pakistan" goal: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday said government was firm to achieve goal of clean and green Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Provincial Secretary for Forest and Wildlife Dosteen Khan Jamaldini.

The governor Balochistan said participation of Pakistan Boy Scouts in today's tree planting campaign was commendable, adding, besides planting new plants protection of old trees was also our responsibility.

He said countries like Pakistan needed help and guidance of international agencies to ensure protection of forests and wildlife and provision of modern machinery.

He said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Imran Pakistan's billion Tree Tsunami Project had also been praised by Pakistan's international environmental organizations.

Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha started a tree planting campaign by planting trees in the premises of Governor House. Provincial Secretary Dostin Khan Jamaldini, Chief Conservator Zaigham Ali, Syed Ghulam Muhammad, Quetta Conservator Niaz Kakar, Muhammad Aslam Shahwani and Nasir Shah were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Governor Nasir Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

10 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

47 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

47 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

58 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>