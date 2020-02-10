Govt firm to provide relief to public against inflation: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief against inflation to general public particularly poor and salaried class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief against inflation to general public particularly poor and salaried class.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on providing relief against inflation attended by PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman Utility Stores Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Federal secretaries of Finance ministry, Commerce ministry and Social Protection Division, Managing Director Utility Stores and other senior officers.

Imran Khan said the government could not remain silent on the sufferings of poor people.

Big decisions taken by prime minister against inflation would be announced on Tuesday in a meeting of the federal cabinet.

The meeting discussed measures to ensure price control of commodities to facilitate the public.