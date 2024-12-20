(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Friday that the government firmly believes in democratic and political dialogue to resolve all issues.

Talking to ptv news, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and coalition members have consistently extended dialogue offers to the opposition over the past ten months.

He noted that the Prime Minister made a personal visit to the opposition benches in parliament, inviting them to negotiations as a gesture aimed at fostering political harmony.

However, he said that these overtures were met with reluctance and dismissiveness from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). PTI does not believe in democratic norms and values but prefers politics based on divisiveness and hatred, he added.

He said, “Our resolve for meaningful negotiations remains unwavering. From day one, we have demonstrated seriousness and continue to seek consensus for the stability and progress of the country.”