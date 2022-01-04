UrduPoint.com

Govt Firmly Believes In Rule Of Law: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Govt firmly believes in rule of law: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government firmly believed in the rule of law and stressed that law should be applied equally to the elite as well as to the ordinary citizens

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government firmly believed in the rule of law and stressed that law should be applied equally to the elite as well as to the ordinary citizens.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) that called on him. The delegation included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Additional Secretary Aamir Mahmood Kiyani, ILF Chairman Senator Ali Zafar, Naveed Sohail Malik, Fayyaz Ahmed Mehar, Qaisar Abbas Shah, Umair Niazi, Anees Hashmi and Neha Wasim, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to the ILF were discussed.

More Stories From Pakistan

