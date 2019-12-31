Govt firmly believes in transforming Pakistan into welfare state: Minister for planning Asad 0mar

(@imziishan)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Minister for planning Asad 0mar has said fruits of CPEC will start coming during 2020 which will leave positive impact on production sectors of economy including industry and agriculture.In an interview he said government firmly believes in transforming Pakistan into welfare state;.

Government has increased remarkably government funds under Ehsaas Program in the budget for the fiscal year 2020.He pointed out that the target for completing the projects of c0nstruction of 118 kilometer high way from Haelian to Thakot and 392 kilometer highway from Sukkur to Multan and transport linkage projects has been set in the second phase.

The completion of these projects will help reduce journey duration besides enhancing trade and provision of services.He stated that China is making investment of Rs 40 billion for construction of airport in Gwadar and improvement of roads infrastructure.A major project of upgradation of railway mainline at the cost of Rs 9 billion will be started in 2020 under CPEC.