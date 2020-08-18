Govt firmly implements 'national action plan for health' to meet IHR standards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated and successfully implemented a national action plan for health to develop a strong public health system during its first two years with the standards and competencies required for implementing international health regulation (IHR).

According to available document, to build national surveillance and response capacity, all stakeholders have been engaged to undertake the desired capacity building efforts while strategic framework for public health laboratories network, integrated disease surveillance and response and legal framework for surveillance have been developed.

The government has also established 'emergency operation centres and coordination units' for disease surveillance and response at Federal and provincial levels aiming to provide meaningful information for actions.

Similarly, based on "One Health" approach, national and provincial focal points has been notified while National One health strategic framework development workshop was conducted at National Institute of Health (NIH) in collaboration with the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop a strategic framework to prioritize pandemic and emerging zoonotic diseases.

The government has also developed draft Health in All Policies (HIAP) assessment and framework with support of WHO and Social Development and Policy Institute while 29 intersectoral interventions have been described for further prioritization and development of action plan in collaboration with other sectors.

A 'national task force on heath' was formed by Prime Minister office, which is systematically reviewing key strategic priorities and functions in the ministry of national health services to improve its efficiency and effectiveness.

Similarly, in order to improve coordination with provinces, an Inter-ministerial Pakistan Health and Population Council was notified which is regularly meeting to coordinate and make strategic decisions in the health sector.

For effective reforms in the sector, a National Action Plan (2019-23) was produced and endorsed. The same is under implementation at present while provincial departments of health (DOH) have also finalized provincial health sector strategies aligned to National Health Vision.

The government has developed and approved first ever Health Strategy for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) which is under implementation at present to ensure implementation of Islamabad Healthcare Model District.

After COVID-19 pandemic, National Action Plan for COVID-19, Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19 and National anti-COVID-19 Action Plans (short, medium and long term) were developed and under implementation.

The government has also developed guidelines and SOPs for COVID-19 mitigation response on various health and non-health sector issues and to raise awareness.

During last two years, National Medicines Policy was also developed in a collaborative manner to identify the strategies needed to meet these objectives and to provide a comprehensive framework to cover all components of the national pharmaceutical sector.

Under Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Act, the government has taken initiative under the guidance of National Health Reforms Task Force constituted by the prime minister. The draft bill has been established after incorporating views from Establishment and Finance Divisions.

The government has established Pakistan Health Information System Dashboard which is an integrated health services, logistic and surveillance dashboard besides development of Pakistan Health Information System Action Plan (2020-2024).

The government has also established Pakistan Health knowledge Hub which is an open access resource and will function as a technical resource for government officials, academics, researchers, policy developers and decision makers besides all members of the general public.

Similarly, District Health Information System provides selected key information from health facilities, secondary hospitals and sub-systems such as logistics, financial, human resource and capital asset management systems for improving the district health system's performance and caters to the important routine information needs at the provincial levels for policy formulation, planning and implementation of health program.