Govt firmly stands on principle of electoral reforms: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Leader Kanwal Shauzab Thursday asserted that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to the principle of electoral reform and would never compromise on the 'use of money' in elections.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed confident that the nation stands firmly with their PM and the corrupt have no worth before a genuine and trusted leader like Imran Khan.

She criticized that the biggest obstacle in the way of change in the country is the opposition, adding, democracy would only be strength from free, fair and transparent elections but the opposition's stance against open ballot is illogical.

Replying a query, she said PTI-led government would continue its sincere efforts to end menace of corruption and bring transparency in electoral reforms.

PTI only wanted to close all ways of vote sale and purchase where opposition rejecting our narratives, she added.

To another question about ECP decision about Yousaf Gillani, she said PTI would never get disappoint and would go for other options, adding, opposition was playing the politics of hypocrisy to protect its personal interest only.