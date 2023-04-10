Close
Govt Firmly Upholds Supremacy Of Parliament: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said that the coalition government was exerting every effort to prevent the country from entering a constitutional crisis and to uphold the supremacy of Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Prime Minister's stance was to prioritize adherence to the Constitution rather than obstinacy or personal ego.

Referring to today's bill, Rana said that after being approved by the joint session of Parliament, it will proceed to the President for approval, and if not signed, it will still become law on the 11th day.

Strongly rejecting the perception that the government has curtailed the powers of the Supreme Court, Interior Minister said.

The Chief Justice was invited to attend the joint session of the Parliament on the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution, it was sad not to be attended, he added.

The government, as well as senior lawyers and bar associations, repeatedly implored the Supreme Court to create a full bench on the election matter, assuring that all would accept the Court's verdict, he asserted.

Criticizing PTI chief, he said that Imran Khan was the sole person responsible for destroying the country's economic, political, and ethical culture, and he have tried to weaken the country from the very first day of his ouster.

Imran Khan's intentions behind the unconstitutional dissolution of the assemblies were to create chaos and anarchy in the country, he added.

Regarding the matter of ensuring election security, Rana said that the country's security forces were actively involved in various operations throughout the country.

Furthermore, concerning financial assistance for the election, the minister said that the decision has been presented to the cabinet and will be further decided upon by the Parliament.

To a query, he responded that coalition government did not want to postpone elections, but intended a free and fair election at once across the country.

