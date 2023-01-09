Govt fixes price of 54 medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal government has approved the price fixation of 54 medicines in order to give relief to the masses.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the federal government has already approved the proposal to reduce the prices of 20 medicines by up to 30 percent.

He said that the step would give relief to those patients suffering from various diseases and "who regularly need related medicines for the treatment of blood pressure, cancer, eye diseases, and other medical complications." He said that the government was committed to take innovative steps to ensure the provision of the best medical care to the people of the country.

He further said, "Unfortunately, the previous government had increased the prices of medicines by up to 700 percent."He said that the incumbent government was also committed to ensure transparency and merit in the affairs of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He said that several innovative steps had been taken in the health sector, and ensuring the provision of quality medicines to the people of the country was the top priority of the government.