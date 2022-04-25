Govt fixing problem of load-shedding: Shehbaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country is facing load-shedding as PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants.

In a tweet today (Monday), he said costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people one hundred billion rupees per month.

He said we are fixing the problem.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government of Nawaz Sharif had ended the worst load shedding in five years.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz took notice of hours long load-shedding across the country and directed the authorities concerned to take measure immediately to reduce it in May.