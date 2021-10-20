UrduPoint.com

Govt Focus On Uplift Of Far-flung Areas; MPA

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

Govt focus on uplift of far-flung areas; MPA

Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) district Khyber, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi Wednesday said that the provincial government giving top priority to the development of far-flung areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) district Khyber, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi Wednesday said that the provincial government giving top priority to the development of far-flung areas.

He said this while talking to locals during his visit to far-flung areas of Tehsil Bara of district Khyber including Sheen Kamar Zoadin, Mastak, Dada Nikah and Bango Dara.

The PTI legislator said that in past these areas were left behind in development and now as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the government was making all-out efforts for the uplift of these areas.

On this occasion, beside drinking water, other schemes in irrigation, agriculture, livestock, health and education were also identified on need basis. He said that the provincial government was on the mission of the public service.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Water Agriculture Visit Afridi Government Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours pavilions of Singapore, ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours pavilions of Singapore, Mongolia, Slovakia and Estonia ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

10 minutes ago
 SSGC win men & women 66th National Track Cycling C ..

SSGC win men & women 66th National Track Cycling Championships

3 minutes ago
 Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold ..

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

3 minutes ago
 France Faces Risk of Renewed COVID-19 Epidemic - G ..

France Faces Risk of Renewed COVID-19 Epidemic - Government

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer Wins Control of Global Vaccine Access in Go ..

Pfizer Wins Control of Global Vaccine Access in Government Contracts - Advocacy ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.