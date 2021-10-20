Govt focus on uplift of far-flung areas; MPA

Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) district Khyber, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi Wednesday said that the provincial government giving top priority to the development of far-flung areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) district Khyber, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi Wednesday said that the provincial government giving top priority to the development of far-flung areas.

He said this while talking to locals during his visit to far-flung areas of Tehsil Bara of district Khyber including Sheen Kamar Zoadin, Mastak, Dada Nikah and Bango Dara.

The PTI legislator said that in past these areas were left behind in development and now as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the government was making all-out efforts for the uplift of these areas.

On this occasion, beside drinking water, other schemes in irrigation, agriculture, livestock, health and education were also identified on need basis. He said that the provincial government was on the mission of the public service.