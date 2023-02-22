UrduPoint.com

Govt Focused In Stabilizing Economic Conditions Of Country: Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Govt focused in stabilizing economic conditions of country: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former government for dragging the economy into shambles, adding it was the incumbent government which was pressing hard to stabilize the economic conditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that talks with the PTI could only be held if they were in the parliament, as it was the only platform where the issues faced by the country should be discussed and resolved.

The minister also quipped PTI chief Imran Khan on the 'Jail Bharo Tahreek' (court arrest drive), saying the latter had himself abandoned the drive when he was requesting pre-arrest bails from the courts in various cases.

"Imran Khan, who gives speeches on the supremacy of law and the constitution, is avoiding facing the law by using different delaying tactics," he alleged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Jail Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Minister

10 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

14 minutes ago
 EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

25 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

42 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.