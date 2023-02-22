Govt focused in stabilizing economic conditions of country: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former government for dragging the economy into shambles, adding it was the incumbent government which was pressing hard to stabilize the economic conditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that talks with the PTI could only be held if they were in the parliament, as it was the only platform where the issues faced by the country should be discussed and resolved.

The minister also quipped PTI chief Imran Khan on the 'Jail Bharo Tahreek' (court arrest drive), saying the latter had himself abandoned the drive when he was requesting pre-arrest bails from the courts in various cases.

"Imran Khan, who gives speeches on the supremacy of law and the constitution, is avoiding facing the law by using different delaying tactics," he alleged.