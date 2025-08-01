Open Menu

Govt. Focused On Development, PTI Spreading Hate: Shezra Mansab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change Dr. Shezra Mansab Kharal, on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has consistently avoided political dialogue and instead thrived on a narrative of confrontation and division.

Speaking to a private news channel, she said prime minister extended repeated invitations for talks, but PTI chose to walk away each time.

“While the government remains fully focused on national development, PTI continues to spread blatant lies, hate-driven rhetoric, and baseless accusations,” she said.

Commenting on the May 9 events, Dr. Shezra strongly condemned the attacks on state institutions. She said that those involved in the violent acts of May 9 must be held accountable.

There should be no leniency for those who take the law into their own hands, she asserted.

