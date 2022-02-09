UrduPoint.com

Govt Focused On Ease Of Doing Business For Industrialization In SEZs: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Govt focused on ease of doing business for industrialization in SEZs: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was focused on bringing in 'ease of doing business' and attracting investment to promote industrialization in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was focused on bringing in 'ease of doing business' and attracting investment to promote industrialization in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The prime minister, chairing a meeting with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI), said the government was also striving for providing low-cost electricity and gas supply to the industries for reducing their business cost.

The FCCI office-bearers told the prime minister that on public-private partnership, the business community of Faisalabad wanted to establish an airport, a hospital, and a theme park in the city. The objective of the said development projects was to provide the facilities of international standards to the foreign investors for attracting their investment in small and medium industries, particularly textiles, poultry and information technology.

The FCCI president thanked the prime minister for taking a keen interest in the revival of industries as well as unprecedented support from his cabinet members.

The prime minister was told that owing to the business-friendly policies, the country got a foreign direct investment of $1.2 billion during the last three and a half years.

Moreover, 282 industries had been established in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company since 2018 against just 25 from 2005 to 2018.

Besides import substitution of 40% in tile manufacturing and 60% in the baby diapers industries had been received.

The country's exports had also increased from $24 billion to $30 billion due to the government's pro-business policies, it was further informed.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures for the promotion of industrialization to create jobs for the youth.

He told the meeting that all the government's measures for the promotion of industries were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto and directed all the Federal and provincial ministries and departments to ensure its implementation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exports Import Business Company Chamber Gas 2018 Commerce Textile All From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

36 seconds ago
 Health department to provide health facilities on ..

Health department to provide health facilities on the occasion of Cholistan Rall ..

37 seconds ago
 PR studies completed for future connectivity with ..

PR studies completed for future connectivity with Afghanistan, Iran, Russian sta ..

39 seconds ago
 Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups ..

Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups in West Africa - White House

41 seconds ago
 Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and ..

Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and weapon

42 seconds ago
 Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to ..

Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to citizen a criminal act

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>