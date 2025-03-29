Gov’t Focused On Economic Reforms, Energy Relief: Minister
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, on Saturday highlighted the government’s commitment to economic reforms, sustainable growth and energy affordability.
Talking to a priavte news channel, he stressed the need for long-term, inclusive development rather than short-term economic experiments.
He emphasized that stability and structural reforms are essential for achieving sustainable progress.
He noted that the government is working on key reforms, including broadening the tax base, digitizing the economy, and reducing reliance on imports to tackle exchange rate fluctuations.
He pointed out that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains low compared to regional countries, and provincial governments must play their role in resource collection.
Regarding energy reforms, the minister stated that the government is actively working on reducing electricity prices by renegotiating contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and making energy tariffs more competitive.
He assured that all policy changes are being made in consultation with development partners to ensure long-term economic stability.
Ali Pervez Malik also highlighted the government's efforts to enhance industrial productivity by reducing the burden on the manufacturing sector, which currently bears a significant share of direct taxes.
He stressed the importance of shifting towards a more balanced taxation system that encourages business growth and investment.
The government, he said, is committed to facilitating industries to boost exports and strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
