UrduPoint.com

Govt Focused On Exploiting True Potential Of Exports In Technology Sector: PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:36 PM

Govt focused on exploiting true potential of exports in technology sector: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was focused on exploiting true potential of exports in technology sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was focused on exploiting true potential of exports in technology sector.

"Technology must be leveraged upon to not only earn foreign exchange but to recover from the current account deficit," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

He directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to facilitate the potential investors in IT sector.

He stressed upon ensuring ease of doing business to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the field.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that an investment of Rs. 520 million has been committed in different projects in Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi and Lahore Special Technology Zones under the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, IT Minister Syed Amin ul Haque, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman STZA Amer Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Exchange Exports Business All From Government Million

Recent Stories

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati ov ..

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati over contemptuous remarks

3 minutes ago
 Infinix fans can now avail best-selling Note 11 Se ..

Infinix fans can now avail best-selling Note 11 Series at amazing price point

17 minutes ago
 PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

20 minutes ago
 Ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

Ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

5 minutes ago
 Ashrafi, Tariq Jameel meet Sri Lankan High Commiss ..

Ashrafi, Tariq Jameel meet Sri Lankan High Commissioner, apologizes for Sialkot ..

5 minutes ago
 Madagascar Boat Accident Kills At Least 60 People ..

Madagascar Boat Accident Kills At Least 60 People - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.