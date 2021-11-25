UrduPoint.com

'Govt Focused On Safeguarding Women's Rights, Equal Opportunities In Life' : Ejaz Alam Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:06 PM

'Govt focused on safeguarding women's rights, equal opportunities in life' : Ejaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that violence against women could be countered by socio-economic empowerment of women, providing a strong legal framework to support them and giving equal rights in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that violence against women could be countered by socio-economic empowerment of women, providing a strong legal framework to support them and giving equal rights in society.

While addressing a ceremony in connection with International Day for the elimination of violence against women here, he said that protection of human rights is deemed important in every religion, adding that the PTI led government has made effective legislation to counter and control vices such as violence against women.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that a fully equipped relief centre had been set up in Multan in order to provide justice to women where facilities like police protection, prosecution, medical and forensic etc were available at the centre.

He added that such centres would also be replicated and established throughout the province.

He said that the dream of a just and fair society cannot be realized without complete eradication of violence against women and change in retrogressive mindsets .

"The government has focused to safeguard women's rights,and provide them equal opportunities to grow and leadrespectful life in society", the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Minority Women Government

Recent Stories

People without vaccination card not allow to enter ..

People without vaccination card not allow to enter in government offices, public ..

52 seconds ago
 Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

54 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

56 seconds ago
 French military convoy in Burkina remains blocked ..

French military convoy in Burkina remains blocked after protests

57 seconds ago
 Hasaan Khawar criticizes poor economic policies of ..

Hasaan Khawar criticizes poor economic policies of PML-N

59 seconds ago
 Punjab govt committed to maintain law & order : Ha ..

Punjab govt committed to maintain law & order : Hasaan Khawar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.