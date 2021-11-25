Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that violence against women could be countered by socio-economic empowerment of women, providing a strong legal framework to support them and giving equal rights in society

While addressing a ceremony in connection with International Day for the elimination of violence against women here, he said that protection of human rights is deemed important in every religion, adding that the PTI led government has made effective legislation to counter and control vices such as violence against women.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that a fully equipped relief centre had been set up in Multan in order to provide justice to women where facilities like police protection, prosecution, medical and forensic etc were available at the centre.

He added that such centres would also be replicated and established throughout the province.

He said that the dream of a just and fair society cannot be realized without complete eradication of violence against women and change in retrogressive mindsets .

"The government has focused to safeguard women's rights,and provide them equal opportunities to grow and leadrespectful life in society", the minister concluded.