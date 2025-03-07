Gov’t focused on sustainable development: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Friday said that the government is now focusing on sustainable development after achieving macroeconomic stability over the past year.

Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted that a year of dedicated efforts and effective economic policies have led to positive economic indicators, providing a strong foundation for growth.

He said that all economic indicators, including reduced inflation, increased remittances, increased IT and textile exports, record-breaking stock market performance, and lower interest rates, reflect the country's economic stability.

The prime minister’s recent meeting with the business community is part of this strategy, as a favorable business environment is essential for progress, he added.

Kayani emphasized the importance of stakeholder input in shaping economic policies, stating that consultation is key to successfully implementing the government’s economic plans.