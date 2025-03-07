Gov’t Focused On Sustainable Development: Bilal Kayani
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Friday said that the government is now focusing on sustainable development after achieving macroeconomic stability over the past year.
Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted that a year of dedicated efforts and effective economic policies have led to positive economic indicators, providing a strong foundation for growth.
He said that all economic indicators, including reduced inflation, increased remittances, increased IT and textile exports, record-breaking stock market performance, and lower interest rates, reflect the country's economic stability.
The prime minister’s recent meeting with the business community is part of this strategy, as a favorable business environment is essential for progress, he added.
Kayani emphasized the importance of stakeholder input in shaping economic policies, stating that consultation is key to successfully implementing the government’s economic plans.
Recent Stories
FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy
One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti
Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mis ..
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron
Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs
US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams In ..
Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units
Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project
PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases
One killed, four injured in house fire
UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gov’t focused on sustainable development: Bilal Kayani6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy5 minutes ago
-
Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mismanagement5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units8 minutes ago
-
Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project8 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases8 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in house fire8 minutes ago
-
Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyderabad57 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chairs crime meeting57 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends greetings to country's women on Int'l women's day57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline for Afghan Citizen Card Holders to Leave57 minutes ago