Open Menu

Gov’t Focused On Sustainable Development: Bilal Kayani

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Gov’t focused on sustainable development: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Friday said that the government is now focusing on sustainable development after achieving macroeconomic stability over the past year. 

Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted that a year of dedicated efforts and effective economic policies have led to positive economic indicators, providing a strong foundation for growth. 

He said that all economic indicators, including reduced inflation, increased remittances, increased IT and textile exports, record-breaking stock market performance, and lower interest rates, reflect the country's economic stability.

The prime minister’s recent meeting with the business community is part of this strategy, as a favorable business environment is essential for progress, he added. 

Kayani emphasized the importance of stakeholder input in shaping economic policies, stating that consultation is key to successfully implementing the government’s economic plans.

Recent Stories

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Moro ..

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy

5 minutes ago
 One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, ..

One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti

5 minutes ago
 Health minister denies baseless news about CM's ac ..

Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mis ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to Pres ..

Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron

5 minutes ago
 Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

7 minutes ago
 US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tar ..

US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs

7 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams In ..

8 minutes ago
 Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to ..

Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units

8 minutes ago
 Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika ..

Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project

8 minutes ago
 PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missi ..

PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

8 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in house fire

One killed, four injured in house fire

8 minutes ago
 UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in S ..

UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan