Gov’t focused on sustainable growth, energy reforms: Ali Pervez Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik on Thursday highlighted the government's is committed to sustainable economic growth and energy sector reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to chalked out and implement crucial policies to stabilize the economy and reduce energy costs.

He assured that the government is working on bringing down electricity prices to support industries and households.

He noted that the government’s strategic reforms include negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and improved governance in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister has also directed a review of the net metering policy to ensure fair incentives for solar energy adoption while maintaining grid stability, he added.

Malik reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to renewable energy expansion to reduce reliance on costly fossil fuels.

Discussing broader economic policies, he stressed the importance of export-driven growth, fiscal consolidation, and increased investment to sustain long-term stability.

The government is focusing on targeted taxation reforms to ensure fairness and efficiency in revenue collection while curbing unnecessary expenditures, he added. He assured that the upcoming budget will reflect these priorities, ensuring a balance between economic growth and financial discipline.