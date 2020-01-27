UrduPoint.com
Govt Focused To Control Inflation: Sheikh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the government focused to control inflation, besides providing basic commodities of lives on affordable prices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation and unemployment were major challenges for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its leadership was taking steps amicably to resolve them.

Replying to a question, he said the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would continue as chief minister and there was no change in the provincial leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif would not try to topple the Punjab government, but to wait for the next general election, adding he was facing opposition in his family now, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

