Govt Focused To Promote Modern Technology: Shibli Faraz

Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the government was fully focused to promote modern technology in the country which was need of the hour

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was working to bring modern technology in every sector of life and only ministry of science and technology would be capable to provide thousands of job opportunities after two years.

The minister said the next general elections should be held through Electric Voting Machines(EVM's) and 500000 machines were required in all over the country for the purpose, adding each machine having cost of Rs 100000.

He said unfortunately in the past the opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had made the institutions weaken and personalities became stronger but during the incumbent government all the national institutions working independently.

Shibli Faraz said the PML-N had controlled Dollar price artificially during its last tenure which mad major cause for destroying the national economy.

He said it was very unfortunate that from the day one no body had given proper attention to address structural issues of the country, adding it needs time to resolve such longstanding issues.

