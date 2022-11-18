Govt focused to resolve issues of poor: Nehal Hashmi

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Syed Nehal Hashmi on Friday said the government was focused to resolve the issue of the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Syed Nehal Hashmi on Friday said the government was focused to resolve the issue of the general public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that whether in power or in opposition, politicians' first priority should be the betterment of the poor.

Nihal Hashmi further said that the coalition government should complete their constitutional term.

Gathering a few thousand of people and demanding early elections was a bad precedent, Nehal said, adding it was unfortunate to see through this said precedent the democracy was always undermined.

"Political parties while in power should focus on the issues of the general public rather than fighting with each other on irrelevant issues," he added.