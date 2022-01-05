Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the present government was focused to resolve problems of the people as it believed in composite development of all areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the present government was focused to resolve problems of the people as it believed in composite development of all areas.

The chief minister was talking to the parliamentarians who called on him here. They apprised him about the problems of their respective areas.

The chief minister assured that their problems would be resolved at the earliest as public service was his mission.

He said that the former rulers ignored the basic necessities of the people. Usman Buzdar maintained that he was personally monitoring the ongoing development projects in backward areas.

Those who met included Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, Members Provincial Assembly, Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka, Ahmed Shah Khagga, Saeed Ahmed and Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain.