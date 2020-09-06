Govt. focuses on accountability, justice, merit etc: Riaz Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUNER, Sept. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Public Health, Riaz Khan Sunday said that accountability, justice, merit and development of the backward class is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Addressing rejoining of different local leaders of various political parties to PTI, Riaz Khan said that the solution of the problems of the people is the main responsibility of the present government. "We are accountable to the people, he said, adding, "The aim of PTI politics is to achieve a welfare state." Welcoming those who resigned from various political parties and joined PTI, including Haji Shah Feroze Khan and his family, Haji Abdul Matin Khan and his family, Haji Sher, he said that our government is focused on solving the basic problems of the people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, believed in equal development of all areas. He said works are being currently continued in full swing on various health, education, roads, water supply projects and after the completion of such projects, it would bring a good change to the live standard of the people of district Buner.

He said that people have rejected the opposition and expressed confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because of people friendly policies.