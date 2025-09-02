Open Menu

Govt Focuses On Agri, Industrial, Mining Sector: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the government is focusing on the agriculture, industrial, and mining sectors. In the second phase of China China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the focus would be given to industrial investment, and enhancing business relations with China, he said while talking to a private television channel

In reply to a question about Russia's relations with Pakistan, he said at the SCO summit, the Russian leadership has shown interest

in increasing trade ties with Pakistan in different sectors.

To a question about terrorism, he said China has acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in fighting war on terror. He said that world nations are also well aware of the role of Pakistan in fighting the war on terror.

He said Pakistan will win the war on terrorism for complete peace in the region.

To a question about India, he said Pakistan wants a fruitful discussion with India for resolving all issues in a proper manner.

He made it clear that Pakistan would not accept any hegemonic role of India in the region.

