Govt Focuses On Boosting Domestic Exports, Reducing Trade Deficit, NA Informed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that incentives in export processing zones remain intact, while measures are being taken to boost domestic exports and reduce the trade deficit.
During the Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary Zulfiqar Bhatti informed the House that increasing exports, especially agricultural products, remains a top priority for the government. He highlighted that the country’s production per acre is low and fertilizer prices are high.
In response to a question from Sharmila Farooqui, Bhatti stated that a series of measures are being implemented to promote exports in non-traditional sectors.
Exports have seen a 13 percent increase over the past year, and the trade deficit has been reduced.
Bhatti also revealed that the e-commerce policy is under review, with plans to incorporate digital technology.
Answering Nafisa Shah’s question, Bhatti emphasized that no incentives have been withdrawn from export processing zones, and ongoing tariff improvements are making a positive impact. 65 tariff lines have been reduced to zero, duties on 21 tariff lines have been abolished, and industries have been granted tax relief worth Rs. 22 billion.
In response to a query from Tahira Aurangzeb, Bhatti informed the House that trade agreements with Indonesia and Malaysia are under review, with the process nearing completion at 95 percent.
