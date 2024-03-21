Open Menu

Govt Focuses On Boosting Revenue, Privatization: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that in order to increase revenue, the government is focusing on removing flaws, leakages in the economy, gearing privatization process by bringing transparency in the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that in order to increase revenue, the government is focusing on removing flaws, leakages in the economy, gearing privatization process by bringing transparency in the system.

Talking to a private news channel, he outlined the government's strategy to revitalize the economy with a Primary goal on bringing all sectors into the tax net and digitization.

Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of expanding the tax base, digitization and transparency to curb existing tax evasion.

In the first phase, vendors, large distributors and wholesalers will be brought into the tax net, and for this, he said all the sectors which are not in the tax net would be brought in line with phases, he added.

Replying to a query about privatization, he said all loss-making entities, and institutions would be streamlined through privatization. He said that privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would likely be done by June this year.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, he said Expression of Interest (EOI) regarding privatization of PIA, will be signed in May-June. He said that necessary legislation, and amendments could also be made in this regard.

