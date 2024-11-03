Govt. Focuses On Judicial Integrity: Barrister Aqeel
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Sunday said that the government is committed to maintaining the integrity of the judicial system.
Speaking to a private news channel, he added that the government was focused on reforms that enhance its effectiveness and independence of judiciary.
He rejected the misconceptions surrounding the government's intentions regarding the judiciary, stating that “there is a false impression that the government wants to appoint its own judges.”
Answering a question, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has made it a habit to find negative aspects even in positive developments.
He said that constructive criticism was welcome, but misinterpretations of the government’s actions only serve to undermine the progress being made in legal reforms.
He said that the government wanted to keep the 26th Amendment focused on legal and judicial reforms. Adding that, the judicial package was in that regard only, not anything else.”
He further explained that the government was dedicated to building a consensus regarding the 27th amendment, stating, that whenever the 27th Constitutional Amendment is brought, it will be introduced with consensus.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM Anwar-ul-Haq calls on the State's President, Barrister Sultan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s ports set for growth and global partnerships: Minister Maritime42 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication program Rejuvenated with new strategy: PM’s Focal Person42 minutes ago
-
WASA employees complete advanced training by JICA experts1 hour ago
-
LWMC taking measures for smog-free environment1 hour ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives1 hour ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme1 hour ago
-
Dolphin squad arrested 15 POs among 121 'criminals' in October1 hour ago
-
3 booked for attacking anti-encroachment squad1 hour ago
-
Workshop on training of teachers from merged areas held2 hours ago
-
PIA privatisation to be done in best way: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
Two die, six injured van overturns on Motorway2 hours ago