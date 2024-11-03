Govt. focuses on judicial integrity: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Sunday said that the government is committed to maintaining the integrity of the judicial system.

Speaking to a private news channel, he added that the government was focused on reforms that enhance its effectiveness and independence of judiciary.

He rejected the misconceptions surrounding the government's intentions regarding the judiciary, stating that “there is a false impression that the government wants to appoint its own judges.”

Answering a question, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has made it a habit to find negative aspects even in positive developments.

He said that constructive criticism was welcome, but misinterpretations of the government’s actions only serve to undermine the progress being made in legal reforms.

He said that the government wanted to keep the 26th Amendment focused on legal and judicial reforms. Adding that, the judicial package was in that regard only, not anything else.”

He further explained that the government was dedicated to building a consensus regarding the 27th amendment, stating, that whenever the 27th Constitutional Amendment is brought, it will be introduced with consensus.