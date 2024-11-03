Open Menu

Govt. Focuses On Judicial Integrity: Barrister Aqeel

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Govt. focuses on judicial integrity: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Sunday said that the government is committed to maintaining the integrity of the judicial system.

Speaking to a private news channel, he added that the government was focused on reforms that enhance its effectiveness and independence of judiciary.

He rejected the misconceptions surrounding the government's intentions regarding the judiciary, stating that “there is a false impression that the government wants to appoint its own judges.”

Answering a question, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has made it a habit to find negative aspects even in positive developments.

He said that constructive criticism was welcome, but misinterpretations of the government’s actions only serve to undermine the progress being made in legal reforms.

He said that the government wanted to keep the 26th Amendment focused on legal and judicial reforms. Adding that, the judicial package was in that regard only, not anything else.”

He further explained that the government was dedicated to building a consensus regarding the 27th amendment, stating, that whenever the 27th Constitutional Amendment is brought, it will be introduced with consensus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress Independence Sunday Government 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

14 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

23 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

23 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

23 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

23 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

23 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

23 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

23 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

23 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

23 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan