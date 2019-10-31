Govt focuses provision of health, education facilities:Punjab Minister for Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq

Punjab Minister for Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that the government was focused to provide best health and education facilities to masses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that the government was focused to provide best health and education facilities to masses.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers at his residence.

He said that the government had brought reforms in health, education and other sectors.

The minister directed the health department to extend best facilities to the dengue patients and improve dengue diagnose system. He directed the officials concerned to accelerate dengue surveillance in the district.

He said that deserving people could get health facilities through health card.

The opposition parties, he said, had no solid agenda except pushing down country, economically.

