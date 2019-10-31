UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focuses Provision Of Health, Education Facilities:Punjab Minister For Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Govt focuses provision of health, education facilities:Punjab Minister for Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq

Punjab Minister for Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that the government was focused to provide best health and education facilities to masses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special Education, Chudhary Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that the government was focused to provide best health and education facilities to masses.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers at his residence.

He said that the government had brought reforms in health, education and other sectors.

The minister directed the health department to extend best facilities to the dengue patients and improve dengue diagnose system. He directed the officials concerned to accelerate dengue surveillance in the district.

He said that deserving people could get health facilities through health card.

The opposition parties, he said, had no solid agenda except pushing down country, economically.

PP/mic/kai

Related Topics

Dengue Education Punjab Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

"Women should rape men if they want equality", say ..

5 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns 44 mln from travel services' expo ..

9 minutes ago

Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia ..

9 minutes ago

MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan appointed as Sindh Law Secret ..

9 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai expre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.