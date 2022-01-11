Govt focuses to develop new tourist spots: Sheikh Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Tuesday said that the government had planned to explore new tourist spots in a bid to revitalize the tourism industry and project a positive image of country globally through modern means of communication.

Talking to a private news channel,he said that there was a dire need to explore almost 10 to 15 new tourist spots to create options for travellers.

The record-breaking snowfall was occurred after decades in Murree which created such a challenging situation, he said, adding, we would ensure proper management in the future.

The minister further said that the situation in Murree was consistently being monitored and till this evening all routes would be cleared.

He said that the situation would be under control if public show their cooperation and stop moving towards Murree.

Replying a question, he also criticized irresponsible behaviour of opposition that they were playing politics on the tragedy instead of extending a helping hand.