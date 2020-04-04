Govt focuses to maintain supply, demand of commodities: Dr Salman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr. Salman Shah on Saturday said that the main focus of the government was to maintain supply and demand of commodities so that the consumer could not suffer.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was monitoring the situation very closely and taking all possible measures to retrieve the economy that was affected after the outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdown in the country.

He said it was major development that the government has decided to re-activate construction industry as it was also known as mother of all industries, while with the revival of construction industry many other industries would also groom as they were linked with this industry.