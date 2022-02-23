Govt focusing industrialization to create jobs, enhance exports: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was giving a special attention to promote industrialization for creating employment opportunities as well as enhance country's exports.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the planning framework for national development and systemic reformation, said for the first time, the incumbent government was introducing export-oriented planning.

He said, unfortunately, the past governments compromised on the national interests.

He said the skilled youth and manpower, tourism and overseas Pakistani investors were the key to Pakistan's economic development. The government is also activating Pakistan's missions abroad to play their due role for enhancing the exports, he added.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the government's five-year development planning framework and reforms.

It was told that the reformative strategy had been formulated keeping in view the modern day requirements which was neglected by the previous governments.

Following the reforms, special attention would be given to the development of industrial and exports sectors, employment opportunities and increasing the per capita income.

It was told that while introducing the reforms, Pakistan would not only consider the viewpoint of the international experts but also the changing scenario of the international market.

The reformation process would be focused at turning the Pakistan's course from import-oriented development to the export-oriented development.

The meeting was told that development planning would also feature the short and long-term targets which would also be reviewed in the future considering the global and local conditions.

The meeting was told that as part of the planning process, all of the ministries would ensure their mutual collaboration to define the country's course of comprehensive development.

It was told that the process also included the incentives and facilitations for the best performing production units to further build their capacity. Moreover, the investors would also be encouraged to establish new industries in the information technology, automobile, and tourism sectors.

The participants were also apprised of the shortcomings of the existing planning framework and impediments caused by neglecting the modern day needs.

The prime minister directed for early completion and execution of the planning framework.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.