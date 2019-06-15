UrduPoint.com
Govt Focusing On Agriculture Sector Development: Mohib

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:31 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Mohibullah Khan has said the development of agricultural sector and increase in agricultural products had been focused in the Federal and provincial budgets.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting in the far-flung village Shoor of Tehsil Matta, district Swat on Friday. He said that record funds were being allocated for agriculture sector and in the upcoming financial year special concentration would be made on the research.

The provincial minister said that this time both federal and provincial governments will make efforts for attaining not only autarky in all sectors of agriculture rather also began the exports of agricultural products and machinery like developed countries. Similarly, he said that bringing maximum cut in the imports is also their target as we spent precious foreign exchange that also inflict losses national industrial production.

