Govt focusing on alternative energy resources:Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that alternative energy resources should be adopt to address the shortage of energy in our country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that alternative energy resources should be adopt to address the shortage of energy in our country.

Dr Akhtar said in a statement issued here on Monday that the incumbent government was focusing on alternative energy resources as the economic future of the country was linked to it.

He stated that 2020 would be the year of unity, prosperity and economic progress of Pakistan.

The minister strongly condemned the irresponsible statement of Indian Army chief.He stated that the whole Pakistani nation was united to foil nefarious designs of the enemy.

In India,millions of people were demonstrating protests against citizen amendment act. Similarly, the Indian army was also violating human rights in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.